The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Lowered to $410.00 at Piper Sandler

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $410.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.29.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $299.23 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $278.15 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.63 and a 200 day moving average of $336.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

