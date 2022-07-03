The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Down 56.3% in June

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:EEA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,585. The European Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 785.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 32,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.