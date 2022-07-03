The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Down 56.3% in June

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:EEA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,585. The European Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.
The European Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
