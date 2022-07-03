The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
DXYN stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $21.18 million, a P/E ratio of -131.87 and a beta of 2.52.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter.
About The Dixie Group (Get Rating)
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Dixie Group (DXYN)
