The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DXYN stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $21.18 million, a P/E ratio of -131.87 and a beta of 2.52.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 74,588 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

