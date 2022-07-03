The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $225.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock opened at $139.84 on Tuesday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.28.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Boeing by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.