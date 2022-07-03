Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $148.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $147.02 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

