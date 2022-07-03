Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Boosted by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $148.54 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.02 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

