Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,334 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tesla were worth $327,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $238,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 172.3% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $681.79 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $748.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $886.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

