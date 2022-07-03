TERA Price Tops $0.0007 (TERA)

TERA (TERA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One TERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $554,476.90 and $3.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00163546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00741972 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00086020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016194 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

