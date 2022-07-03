TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Short Interest Up 30.2% in June

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 76,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 705.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 272,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 239,113 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 677,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,464. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. TELUS has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 108.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

About TELUS (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.