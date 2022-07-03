Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.51) to €7.30 ($7.77) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. Telekom Austria has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5695 per share. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Telekom Austria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

