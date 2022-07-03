Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to $48.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.15.

Teck Resources stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

