Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Short Interest Down 40.4% in June

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TETC. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,215,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 4th quarter worth $6,699,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 180.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 647,121 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,820,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 400,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Tech and Energy Transition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Tech and Energy Transition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

