Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Short Interest Up 45.9% in June

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,400 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the May 31st total of 437,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $15.03 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.18 and a quick ratio of 14.18.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 184.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 19,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $250,080.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,474,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,350,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Ackermann bought 100,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $23,837,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.