Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Get Tantech alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 388,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.08% of Tantech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.