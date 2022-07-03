Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Update

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the May 31st total of 11,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of TTWO opened at $124.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Cowen reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.70.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,879 shares of company stock worth $21,944,327 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 198,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,201,000 after buying an additional 50,650 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 415.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after buying an additional 122,055 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

