Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 21,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

NYSE TSM traded down $4.75 on Friday, reaching $77.00. 19,525,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,216,243. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.87.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.