T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $100.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TROW. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.60.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.14 and a 200-day moving average of $145.08. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 15,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

