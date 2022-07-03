Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $97.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.22.

Sysco stock opened at $86.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.79. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sysco by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Sysco by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

