SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.28.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $400.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $454.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.65. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $374.99 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

