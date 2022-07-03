SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $48.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SIVB. downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $693.28.

SIVB stock opened at $400.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $454.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.65. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $374.99 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,966,000 after purchasing an additional 67,494 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $7,819,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,614,000 after buying an additional 240,526 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,563,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

