Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Update

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 28,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. 24.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMLP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,451. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $120.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.74. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter.

SMLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

