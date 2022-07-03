Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.02. 919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Sumco has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

