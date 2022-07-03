Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.02. 919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Sumco has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49.
Sumco Company Profile (Get Rating)
