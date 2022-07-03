Strs Ohio Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,848 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Honeywell International worth $117,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,492,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $175.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.07 and its 200-day moving average is $191.90. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.18 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.15.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.