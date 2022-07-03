Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 179,330 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Micron Technology worth $156,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after purchasing an additional 883,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,985 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

NASDAQ MU opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.56%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

