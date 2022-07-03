Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $133,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.91.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,634 shares of company stock valued at $37,821,492. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $301.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

