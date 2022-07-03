Strs Ohio Has $175.91 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of ServiceNow worth $175,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Cowen decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $484.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

