Strs Ohio Has $111.45 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 85,216 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Medtronic worth $111,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Medtronic by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.29. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

