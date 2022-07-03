Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 246,320 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NIKE were worth $101,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 18,058 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 883.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

Shares of NKE opened at $101.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

