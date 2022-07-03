Strs Ohio Buys 2,106 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,471 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $86,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average is $101.30.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,967 shares of company stock worth $20,495,397 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

