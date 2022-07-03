Strs Ohio Acquires 17,101 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.21% of Align Technology worth $70,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Align Technology by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Align Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Align Technology by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.20.

Align Technology stock opened at $247.34 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.86 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.71 and a 200-day moving average of $416.35.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.