StockNews.com Upgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Buy

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $382.85 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.72.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
