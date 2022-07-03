StockNews.com Lowers ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRPH. TheStreet raised ProPhase Labs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

PRPH stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $14.07.

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 million. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 15.91%. Equities research analysts predict that ProPhase Labs will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 17.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.