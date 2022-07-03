StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OptimumBank by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in OptimumBank by 676.3% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the last quarter. 5.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

