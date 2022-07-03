StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of voxeljet stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96.

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

