StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Streamline Health Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.79. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.