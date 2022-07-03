StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of FENG opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

