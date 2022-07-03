StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

KTCC opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $45.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at $110,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 76.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

