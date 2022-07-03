StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $377.39 million, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 175.44%.

In related news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 3,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

