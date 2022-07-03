StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $16.05 on Thursday. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $160.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Cindy H. Finnie acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,101 shares of company stock worth $37,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

