StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLIR opened at $1.26 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.09.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Alan Pate purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

