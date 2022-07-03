StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
CLIR opened at $1.26 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.09.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
