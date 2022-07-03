StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of BLRX opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 377.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,296 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

