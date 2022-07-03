StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ashford in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
AINC opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.32. Ashford has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $25.99.
About Ashford (Get Rating)
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
