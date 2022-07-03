Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $142.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $176.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 126.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

RARE stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $104.38. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after buying an additional 88,687 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $6,498,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 68.8% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 233,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

