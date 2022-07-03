Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $743.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.06 million. Analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

