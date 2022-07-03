Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$30.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.75 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TPZEF. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $15.77 on Thursday. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

