Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$39.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

PARXF opened at $16.89 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.