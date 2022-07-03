Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$17.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DALXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.14.

DALXF stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

