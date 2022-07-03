Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$9.00

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTEGF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.37.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $531.97 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 80.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.