Sterling Manor Financial LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Capital World Investors increased its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.29. 3,423,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,830. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.72 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.