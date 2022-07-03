Sterling Manor Financial LLC Sells 5,745 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

XSD traded down $5.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.01. 102,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,280. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.35 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.16.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

